After Haridwar, earthquake hits Assam's Tezpur

1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2020, 12:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The National Centre for Seismology said, an earthquake of a magnitude of 3.4 on the Ritcher scale hit Tezpur in Assam's Sontipur district

An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.4 on the Ritcher scale hit Tezpur in Assam's Sontipur district on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The tremours took place at a depth of 10 kilometers at 10:46 am. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 had occurred Haridwar.

