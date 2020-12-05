After Haridwar, earthquake hits Assam's Tezpur

An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.4 on the Ritcher scale hit Tezpur in Assam 's Sontipur district on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 05-12-2020, 10:46:37 IST, Lat: 26.92 & Long: 92.67, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 32km NNW of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information https://t.co/4ybTgRetI6 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/6GvW1wdkfy — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 5, 2020

The tremours took place at a depth of 10 kilometers at 10:46 am. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 had occurred Haridwar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via