After Haridwar, earthquake hits Assam's Tezpur

An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.4 on the Ritcher scale hit Tezpur in Assam's Sontipur district on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The tremours took place at a depth of 10 kilometers at 10:46 am. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 had occurred Haridwar.