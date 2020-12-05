Subscribe
Home >News >India >After Haridwar, earthquake hits Assam's Tezpur
There were no immediate report of loss of life or property

After Haridwar, earthquake hits Assam's Tezpur

1 min read . 12:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The National Centre for Seismology said, an earthquake of a magnitude of 3.4 on the Ritcher scale hit Tezpur in Assam's Sontipur district

An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.4 on the Ritcher scale hit Tezpur in Assam's Sontipur district on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The tremours took place at a depth of 10 kilometers at 10:46 am. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 had occurred Haridwar.

