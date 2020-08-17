Home >News >India >After heavy rain, water enters residential areas in MP's Jabalpur

JABALPUR : Rainwater entered residential areas in Jabalpur on Sunday night, following heavy rainfall in the region.

Officials of the Central Water Commission have also issued a warning of flash floods in the next 24 hours in East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh.

"Moderate risk of flash floods for next 24 hours over some areas of North Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of Rajasthan and South Gujarat sub-division," said a Central Water Commission official in the flood forecast citing IMD flash flood guidance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Reuters

Madhya Pradesh records its first cases of COVID-19, 4 detected in Jabalpur

1 min read . 20 Mar 2020
A fish vendor pedals his bicycle holding an umbrella as it rains in Kochi, Kerala (AP)

Kerala lifts lockdown on Sundays, night curfew to continue on all days

1 min read . 27 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout