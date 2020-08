After heavy rain, water enters residential areas in MP's Jabalpur

JABALPUR : Rainwater entered residential areas in Jabalpur on Sunday night, following heavy rainfall in the region.

Officials of the Central Water Commission have also issued a warning of flash floods in the next 24 hours in East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh.

Officials of the Central Water Commission have also issued a warning of flash floods in the next 24 hours in East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh.

"Moderate risk of flash floods for next 24 hours over some areas of North Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of Rajasthan and South Gujarat sub-division," said a Central Water Commission official in the flood forecast citing IMD flash flood guidance.

