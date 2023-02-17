After historic Air India order, other Indian carriers plan to order around 1,200 planes: CAPA
According to a CAPA report, almost every carrier in India is expected to order more aircraft in the next couple of years, for fleet replacement as well as growth, given that the order book for most incumbent carriers could be considered conservative relative to the growth potential of the market over the next decade and beyond.
After Air India's historic order of 840 planes to Airbus and Boeing, other Indian airlines too are planning to order close to 1,200 more aircraft in over two years.
