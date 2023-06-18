Adipurush which released on 16 June has gained huge numbers at the box office, however, have been highly criticised by the audience. The 'tapori' style dialogues which was mouthed by the actor playing Lord Hanuman were said to hurt religious sentiments.

The dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla of the film has now said that the makers of the mythological epic film have decided to ‘revise some of the dialogues’. Shukla, who has penned the Hindi film's dialogues and songs of the retelling of the Ramayana, has said that said the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

In a statement shared on his official Twitter account in Hindi, Shukla wrote, “The first lesson one can learn from Ramkatha is to respect every emotion. What is right or wrong changes with time, but the feeling is constant."

His statement came a day after the writer defended the dialogues and told Republic World that the dialogues in the film were not an error. “It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogue for Bajrangbali." The dialogue writer explained the logic for simplifying the lines, he said, “We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing, if there are multiple characters in a film all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a kind of division."

Coming back to his post on Twitter, he wrote, “...For me there is nothing greater than your feelings. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not lessen your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that we will revise some of the dialogues which are hurting you and they will be added to the film this week."

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.

सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.

आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.

उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

Many movie-goers, critics and political party leaders pointed out the language used by the characters, especially Bajrang (Hanuman) played by Devdatta Nage. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'.

In his statement, which writer also added, it is possible that in a three-hour film he may have written "something different from your imagination for 3 minutes of duration", but viewers shouldn't hurry to label him as a "Sanatan drohi".

"I wrote more than 4,000 lines as dialogues in 'Adipurush', some sentiments got hurt on five of those lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, I was hoping to receive praise for them, which I don't know why I did not get," he added.

The National Award winning lyrics said that he had no complaints with the audience. Shukla had won national award for best lyricist for the film Saina in 2022.

"If we stand against each other, Sanatan will lose. We have made 'Adipurush' for Sanatan Seva, it's a film which you are watching in large numbers and I believe you will watch in future as well," he wrote in his post.

Meanwhile, the film which is reported to be made on a ₹500 crore budget raised ₹140 crore on Day 1 of its release on Friday, the makers claimed. Helmed by Om Raut, and produced by Bhushan Kumar the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Ravan. The film has received a massive response from the fans.