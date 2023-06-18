After huge criticism, Adipurush makers to revise dialogues, writer Manoj Muntashir says ‘nothing greater than…’3 min read 18 Jun 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Adipurush faces criticism over Lord Hanuman's 'tapori' dialogues hurting religious sentiments. The dialogue writer announced that they will revise some dialogues.
Adipurush which released on 16 June has gained huge numbers at the box office, however, have been highly criticised by the audience. The 'tapori' style dialogues which was mouthed by the actor playing Lord Hanuman were said to hurt religious sentiments.
