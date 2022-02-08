Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains KFC and Pizza Hut have apologised after receiving backlashes on social media over their post from a Pakistan-based franchise supporting separatists in Kashmir.

Several screenshots of 2021 KFC Pakistan posts surface online in which the fast-food chain had claimed support for "Kashmir Solidarity Day".

"We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride," according to a message on KFC India's official account on Twitter.

In a social media post, a verified account of KFC had supported the separatists in Kashmir and posted "Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris."

Similarly, an Instagram post from the verified account of 'Pizzahutpak' had said, "We stand with you. Kashmir Solidarity Day."

Thereafter, #BoycottKFC and #BoycottPizzaHut started trending on Twitter. Consequently, Pizza Hut issued a statement saying "it does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media". Both posts of KFC and Pizza Hut have been deleted after the social media outrage.

The incident follows a similar backlash that Hyundai Motors faced on Sunday on social media after a dealer in Pakistan posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir.

A Twitter account of a Hyundai dealer in Pakistan with the handle @hyundaiPakistanOfficial had posted a message supporting Kashmir Solidarity day, supporting what it called a "struggle for freedom".

Following the post, #BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India with many users asking people to stop buying the company's products in the country.

Hyundai India later responded stating that it had "zero tolerance" to such communication and added that the said post was “offending its commitment" to India and that it strongly condemned any such view.

