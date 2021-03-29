Pakistan's President Dr. Arif Alvi has tested positive for COVID19, he confirmed on social media. The President said that he had already got the first vaccine dose against the coronavirus, but its effect starts only after the second dose. He also prayed for those who have been affected by the virus.

The news comes only a few days after Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also said he also tested positive for the deadly virus. Khan’s spokesman Dr. Shehbaz Gill said that the prime minister has just a slight fever and cough.

In fact, Khan was vaccinated about three days before getting it as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase. He reported having received the first shot of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine, the only anti-COVID jab available in Pakistan.

Issuing a clarification on Khan’s vaccination, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that antibodies develop two to three weeks after the 2nd dose of the 2-dose COVID-19 vaccines.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus. He only got the 1st dose and merely 2 days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after the 2nd dose of COVID vaccines," it said on Twitter. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Confirming that he had tested positive for Covid, Dr Alvi took to Twitter to say: I have tested positive for Covid 19. May Allah have all mercy for the Covid affectees. Had the first dose of vaccine, antibodies start developing after the 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful.





وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین



اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے



I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 29, 2021

Pakistan started its COVID-19 vaccination drive in February after the first arrival of China-gifted vaccine doses, with frontline health workers given the priority for inoculation, while on March 10, the country started vaccination for the general public, starting with people aged 60 and above, Geo News reported.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via