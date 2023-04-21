Apple CEO Tim Cook spent his evening in Delhi watching an IPL cricket match with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and others. Cook had watched an IPL cricket match with Shukla during his previous visit in 2016.

"Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening!" Cook retweeted Ahuja's tweet in which she shared his photo. Ahuja was accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja.

Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening! 🏏🇮🇳 https://t.co/JNGdbt6QnJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2023

"#TimCook and entire @apple team - we hope you've had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We're so grateful for the care and attention you've given to creating your signature world-class experience here," the actress tweeted.

Tim Cook threw open the gates of its second retail store in India on Thursday. The CEO inaugurated Apple Saket in Delhi where he also met customers visiting the store. Apple’s first store in India was opened on April 18 in BKC, Mumbai.

Apple Saket welcomed its customers using a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables that showcases all of the company's accessories and products. The barricade of Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates.

The 70-member strong team at Apple Saket, half of whom will be women, comes from India's 18 different states and can speak more than 15 Indian languages. The store also features a dedicated pickup station in order to make it easier for customers to order their product online and collect it from the store at the time of their choosing.

Apple Saket features a ‘Genius bar’ where customers can book their appointments for hands-on technical and hardware support. As per the company, ‘Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.’

This is Tim Cook's first trip to India in seven years. During this visit, he also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the iPhone manufacturer is looking to invest more in the world's second-largest smartphone market.