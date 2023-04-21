After inaugurating Apple Saket, Tim Cook watches IPL match with Sonam Kapoor in Delhi1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:30 AM IST
CEO Tim Cook inaugurated Apple Saket in Delhi where he also met customers visiting the store.
Apple CEO Tim Cook spent his evening in Delhi watching an IPL cricket match with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and others. Cook had watched an IPL cricket match with Shukla during his previous visit in 2016.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×