After Independence Day, peace talks between Centre, Assam, and ULFA to take place in Delhi1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Peace talks between Centre, Assam government, and ULFA pro-talk faction to take place in Delhi after Independence Day 2023, hopes for conclusion before 2024.
After Independence Day 2023, the peace talks between the Centre, the Assam government, and the ULFA pro-talk faction will take place in Delhi, said the outfit's leader Anup Chetia on Wednesday while hoping for its conclusion before 2024, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.