After Independence Day 2023, the peace talks between the Centre, the Assam government, and the ULFA pro-talk faction will take place in Delhi, said the outfit's leader Anup Chetia on Wednesday while hoping for its conclusion before 2024, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Speaking to media persons, Chetia said, “We hope to arrive at a solution with the Government of India before the (general) election ... It realizes that if it signs the agreement with us (ULFA pro-talk faction) the Assam imbroglio will be solved."

“After Independence Day celebrations our discussions will be held in New Delhi with the representatives of the Government of India and Government of Assam," the outfit's leader said.

When asked if the pro-talk faction will appeal to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to join the peace process, Chetia replied, “We have contact with him … It depends on the Government of India - if it is interested to talk with him and the group. But there is a lack of communication - the ULFA(I) demands are the same as before and the GOI cannot accept them."

However, he was quick to add that Baruah is not in Bangladesh, as is popularly believed, as per PTI reports.

“He is somewhere, we don't know anything. But our discussions are on. It will be good for Assam and its people if other groups come to the negotiating table," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had invited Baruah to visit and spend a week in the state to witness the changes that had taken place since the 1980s when he left. Sarma's offer to Baruah had the assurance of a safe passage during his visit, PTI reported.

The pro-talks ULFA faction had begun talks with the Centre as long back as in 2011 but a final solution is yet to be arrived at.

The faction has alleged that there has not been much progress since the Narendra Modi government came to power, though the talks had reached the final stages during the regime of the former premier Manmohan Singh.

