Home / News / India /  After India's recent order, Elon Musk's Starlink stops pre-booking in the country

After India's recent order, Elon Musk's Starlink stops pre-booking in the country

DoT had also asked Starlink to comply with the regulatory framework for offering satellite-based communication services
1 min read . 12:44 PM IST Livemint

The Department of Telecom (DoT) last week said Elon Musk's Starlink is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India

Tesla boss Elon Musk's Starlink Internet Services has halted pre-booking of its upcoming satellite-based internet services in India.“Starlink is not yet available in your area but as we launch more satellites, we continue to expand our coverage area. Please check back for future availability in your area," a notification on the website reads.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) last week said Starlink is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India and advised the public not to subscribe to the services that are being advertised by the company without a requisite licence in the country.

The department had also asked Starlink to comply with the regulatory framework for offering satellite-based communication services, and refrain from booking/rendering satellite internet services in India "with immediate effect".

Starlink is planning to explore collaboration with telecom companies in India to expand broadband services in the country with a focus on rural areas, according to earlier reports.

The company claims to have received more than 5,000 pre-orders from India. Starlink is charging a deposit of $99 or 7,350 per customer and claims to deliver data speeds in the range of 50-150 megabits per second in the beta stage.

