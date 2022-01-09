Air India today announced 'one free change' of date or flight number or sector for all domestic flights in view of “uncertainties" due to the rising Covid-19 cases in India.

In a tweet, Air India said domestic travellers can change date or flight number of sector with confirmed travel on or before March 31, 2022.

"In view of recent uncertainties due to surge in COVID cases, Air India is offering 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄 of date or flight number or sector for all domestic tickets (098) with confirmed travel on/before 31.03.22.

For details please visit http://airindia.in," the airline tweeted.

With a massive rise in Covid cases, the airline industry seems to have come under immense stress. India's largest airline in terms of market share, IndiGo today said it will reduce its capacity by 20 per cent due to the ongoing wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

The airline also said it is waiving off change fees for all new and existing bookings made for flights up to 31 March 2022, as a large number of passengers are changing their travel plans due to rising number of infections.

IndiGo, which has a fleet of over 275 aircraft, operated about 1,500 daily flights in December. The airline had 54.3% domestic market share in November.

The Centre on Friday had also announced a seven-day mandatory home quarantine for all international arrivals in the country from January 11 till further orders.

India reported a single-day rise of 159,632 new coronavirus cases on 9 January, raising the total tally to 35,368,372, which includes 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

