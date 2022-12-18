An Air India flight from Hyderabad to Dubai was diverted to Mumbai after technical glitches on Saturday, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials, adding that the aircraft witnessed the loss of the yellow hydraulic system.

Air India A320 aircraft VT-EXV operating AI-951 (Hyderabad-Dubai) was carrying 143 passengers. The officials informed that the plane landed safely and is now being towed to the bay, according to the news agency ANI.

Several aircrafts including SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India, Go First etc, witnessed technical glitches recently, with the flights landing to other cities as precautionary measure.

A Go First flight from Mumbai to Goa was turned back and landed safely on its take off destination on Wednesday. Later, the aircraft carrying 181 passengers was changed and then departed at 8:15 pm.

On December 2, an IndiGo aircraft from Kannur to Doha was also diverted to Mumbai for precautions against a technical failure, the domestic carrier informed through a statement.

"The IndiGo flight 6E-1715 flying from Kannur to Doha was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution. The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," the IndiGo statement read.

Later, the DGCA also issued a statement in which it stated that the Indigo Airbus of type A320/CFM LEAP and aircraft VT-ISQ was diverted to Mumbai due to a yellow hydrogen leak and the spares were being dispatched.

In another similar incident, a Kozhikode-bound Spicejet flight from Jeddah was also diverted to Kochi due to technical issues. However, all the passengers landed safely, and the carrier informed them.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet told ANI that the flight landed at Cochin and all the passengers landed safely.

"The SpiceJet B737 aircraft was operating flight SG-36 (Jeddah - Calicut). But, after take-off from Jeddah, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed the pilots about some tyre pieces being found on the runway," the spokesperson said.

Further, during the flight, a caution light was illuminated. After that the pilots decided to divert to Cochin where low passes were carried out, to verify whether the landing gear lever was down and locked, he added.

(With ANI inputs)