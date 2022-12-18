After IndiGo, Go First; Air India plane diverted to Mumbai due to technical flaw2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 06:36 AM IST
Air India A320 aircraft VT-EXV operating AI-951 (Hyderabad-Dubai) was carrying 143 passengers.
An Air India flight from Hyderabad to Dubai was diverted to Mumbai after technical glitches on Saturday, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials, adding that the aircraft witnessed the loss of the yellow hydraulic system.