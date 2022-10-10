After iPhone 14, Apple AirPods to be made in India: IT Ministry

After iPhone 14, Apple AirPods to be made in India: IT Ministry2 min read . 03:14 PM IST
- The iPhone 14 will be manufactured by December this year at the Foxconn's facility in Chennai
Apple's wireless earphones AirPods will be manufactured in India, CNBC TV18 quoted the country's IT ministry as saying on Monday. The iPhone 14 will be manufactured by December this year at the Foxconn's facility near Chennai, the report added.
Apple's wireless earphones AirPods will be manufactured in India, CNBC TV18 quoted the country's IT ministry as saying on Monday. The iPhone 14 will be manufactured by December this year at the Foxconn's facility near Chennai, the report added.
Less than 3 weeks after unveiling the latest iPhone series, the global tech giant had announced that Apple's latest iPhone 14 will be made in India.
Less than 3 weeks after unveiling the latest iPhone series, the global tech giant had announced that Apple's latest iPhone 14 will be made in India.
Apple's global partner Foxconn is manufacturing the iPhone 14 at Chennai's Sriperumbudur facility and the units will begin to reach local customers in the next few days.
Apple's global partner Foxconn is manufacturing the iPhone 14 at Chennai's Sriperumbudur facility and the units will begin to reach local customers in the next few days.
Apple began locally assembling smartphones in India back in 2017, but until this year, the iPhone-maker has used the manufacturing facilities in India to assemble older generation handsets.
Apple began locally assembling smartphones in India back in 2017, but until this year, the iPhone-maker has used the manufacturing facilities in India to assemble older generation handsets.
The locally produced iPhone 14 will be for both the Indian market and exports as well.
The locally produced iPhone 14 will be for both the Indian market and exports as well.
Apple had worked with suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in the country and shorten the lag with China in production from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, Bloomberg had reported back in August.
Apple had worked with suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in the country and shorten the lag with China in production from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, Bloomberg had reported back in August.
“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," Apple's statement noted.
“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," Apple's statement noted.
The tech giant is asking its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, Nikkei reported. This could be an another win for the national capital in its push for local manufacturing.
The tech giant is asking its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, Nikkei reported. This could be an another win for the national capital in its push for local manufacturing.
Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in India and hopes to eventually produce AirPods in the country as well, the report stated.
Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in India and hopes to eventually produce AirPods in the country as well, the report stated.
Luxshare Precision Industry, a Chinese supplier to the iPhone maker, and its units also plan to help Apple make AirPods in India, as per the report.
Luxshare Precision Industry, a Chinese supplier to the iPhone maker, and its units also plan to help Apple make AirPods in India, as per the report.
However, Luxshare is focusing more on its Vietnamese AirPods operations for now and could be slower than its competitors in starting meaningful production of Apple products in India, the Nikkei newspaper said.
However, Luxshare is focusing more on its Vietnamese AirPods operations for now and could be slower than its competitors in starting meaningful production of Apple products in India, the Nikkei newspaper said.