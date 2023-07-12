After Jawan prevue release, fan creates Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike doll. See pics here1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has received praise from Salman Khan, who loved the trailer and promised to watch it on the first day. Fans are also expressing excitement and creating a doll that resembles SRK's bald look in the film.
After Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue was aired earlier this week, it created an instant sensation. His fans are overwhelmed bout his myriad avatars, and they expressed that each one is equally fascinating.
Jawan receives praise from Salman Khan
"Jawan" has received a thumbs up from close friend and contemporary Salman Khan, who "absolutely loved" the high-octane action thriller's 'prevue' and promised to see the movie on the first day of its release.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Salman shared the clip from the movie and said a movie like "Jawan" should be watched only in theatres.
"Pathan jawan ban gaya (Pathaan has transformed into Jawan), outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk (sic)" the actor wrote.
Salman had made an appearance in SRK's blockbuster movie "Pathaan", which released in January and earned over ₹1,000 at the global box office.
The action film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, is slated for release on September 7 this year. Directed by Atlee, the film is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.