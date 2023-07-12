After Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue was aired earlier this week, it created an instant sensation. His fans are overwhelmed bout his myriad avatars, and they expressed that each one is equally fascinating.

However, the look that grabbed more attention is King Khan’s bald look and the entire dance sequence where he is seen swaying to the song Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye from the 1962 Bollywood bluckbuster Bees Saal Baad. People have been sharing memes, editing the video for reels and so much so a fan took to Twitter to share pictures of a doll she created that resembles SRK’s bald appearance in ‘Jawan’. Sharing the picture of the doll, Paige Wilson took to Twitter to say, “Dearest, most talented @iamsrk, hope it’s not too soon for my #SRK doll tributes to your knockout #JawanPrevue #JawanTrailer! It’s so multifaceted that we may not be able to exhaust its thrills by re-watching it endlessly before the whole #Jawan story is known--but we’ll try! With all my love--oh and Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo L.A.!" The plstic doll has been adorned with an outfit that closely resembles the attire Shah Rukh Khan wore in the film.

Jawan receives praise from Salman Khan

"Jawan" has received a thumbs up from close friend and contemporary Salman Khan, who "absolutely loved" the high-octane action thriller's 'prevue' and promised to see the movie on the first day of its release.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Salman shared the clip from the movie and said a movie like "Jawan" should be watched only in theatres.

"Pathan jawan ban gaya (Pathaan has transformed into Jawan), outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk (sic)" the actor wrote.

Salman had made an appearance in SRK's blockbuster movie "Pathaan", which released in January and earned over ₹1,000 at the global box office.

The action film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, is slated for release on September 7 this year. Directed by Atlee, the film is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.