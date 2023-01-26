After JNU, Jamia, Kolkata's left student bodies plan to screen BBC documentary2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Subhajit Sarkar, state organization's assistant secretary said that the Student Federation of India (SFI) will show the BBC documentary at Jadavpur University on Thursday and at Presidency the day after.
In West Bengal, the left student bodies have planned to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat riots. The students will screen the documentary on the campuses of at least two universities in Kolkata, according to the news agency PTI.
