In West Bengal, the left student bodies have planned to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat riots. The students will screen the documentary on the campuses of at least two universities in Kolkata, according to the news agency PTI.

Subhajit Sarkar, state organization's assistant secretary said that the Student Federation of India (SFI) will show the documentary at Jadavpur University on Thursday and at Presidency the day after.

However, the students are yet to get permission to screen the documentary from the university authorities. Sarkar also said that the left student bodies will anyway screen it even if they do not get the nod.

“We hope that many of the general students, including those who don’t support us, will come and watch it. We want people to join us in discussion and debate about the film," he added.

Meanwhile, All India Students' Association has also decided to screen the BBC documentary on the campus of Jadavpur University on January 27, said Sandip Nayak, a senior member of the organisation.

Members of Presidency University’s visual arts society will also screen the documentary on February 1, said Moitreyo Sarkar, one of the organizers, PTI reported.

Days after India blocked a BBC documentary that examines Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots and banned people from sharing it online, authorities on Wednesday were scrambling to halt screenings of the film in colleges and universities and restricting its clips on social media, a move that has been decried by critics as an assault on press freedom.

The documentary is based on the communal riots that grappled Gujarat in 2002, when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state. The riots that saw the deaths of mainly Muslims started when a train lit on fire in which 59 Hindu passengers lost their lives.

(With PTI inputs)