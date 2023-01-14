After Joshimath, houses in UP's Baghpat develop cracks. Here's why

Half a dozen houses in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat developed cracks, following which a revenue department team was asked to assess the damage after inspecting the houses, District Magistrate, Baghpat, Rajkamal Yadav told news agency PTI.
Officials have said that a leakage in the water pipeline has caused the cracks in in some houses in the city's Thakurdwara locality. “On inspection, it has been found that cracks has occurred due to leakage in the water pipeline", Yadav said.
Yadav further reiterated that some people had taken private connections without informing the municipality that lead to the leakage of water at some places.
The news of cracks come at a time when in the neighboring state Uttarakhand, residents of Joshimath are facing a bleak future after their houses developed giant cracks and the central government deemed the town ‘unsafe for living’.
In Baghpat, people have used narrow pipes which probably could not withstand the pressure of water and burst following which water started leaking, the DM further added.
"Due to leakage of water, cracks have appeared in five-six houses of the area. As of now, the water leak has been sealed, he said.
Additional District Magistrate Pratipal Chauhan had said the houses were inspected and talks were held with the families residing there.
The ADM had said a detailed report is being prepared on the basis of which further action will be taken.
Meanwhile reports have emerged that Selang, a village around five km from subsidence-hit Joshimath, is likely to meet a similar fate as cracks and fissures have been appearing in fields and several houses for the past few months.
Located on Badrinath National Highway (NH-58), residents of Selang said they are scared and the Joshimath crisis has only deepened their fears. The villagers hold the construction of NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project responsible for their plight.
