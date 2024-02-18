Double jolt for Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024? Manish Tewari in talks with BJP after Kamal Nath rumours
Congress leader Manish Tewari is in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), says report.
Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari sparked speculations about joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, just a day after rumors surfaced around former Madhya Pradesh CM joining BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said sources as quoted by India Today.
