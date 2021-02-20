After Kerala & Maharashtra, Covid-19 upsurge in Punjab, Chhattisgarh & MP: Govt

While Kerala and Maharashtra are continuing to record a spike in new Covid-19 cases, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also saw an "upsurge" in fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry said in the last seven days, Chhattisgarh has seen a rise in daily active new cases. In the last 24 hours, 259 daily new cases have been reported, it said.

Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in the last seven days with 383 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

"Since February 13, Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rise in the number of daily new cases. In the last 24 hours, 297 daily new cases have been registered in the state," the ministry said.

Kerala on Friday registered 4,505 fresh cases of coronavirus infections while Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of daily new cases in the country on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new cases have been reported in the state.

Maharashtra and Kerala account for 75.87% of the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country.

Total cases in the country

Daily Covid-19 cases in the country have climbed to about 14,000 after nearly 22 days, taking India's tally to 1,09,77,387, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,78,048.

A total of 13,993 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 101 daily new fatalities.

The national recovery rate in the country stands at 97.27% while the fatality rate is 1.42%. The active caseload has remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,43,127 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.27% of the total caseload,

The health ministry said 18 states/UTs have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Telangana, Haryana, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Vaccination drive in India

A total of 1,07,15,204 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,22,313 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am on Saturday.

These include 63,28,479 healthcare workers (first dose), 8,47,161 healthcare workers (second dose) and 35,39,564 frontline workers (first dose), the ministry said.

The second dose of Covid-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of the frontline workers started on 2 February.





