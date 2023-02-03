After Kerala, this state also increases price of petrol, diesel. Check latest rate
- When asked how much cess has been imposed, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said it will be 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel
The Punjab government has decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet.
