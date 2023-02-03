Home / News / India /  After Kerala, this state also increases price of petrol, diesel. Check latest rate
Back

After Kerala, this state also increases price of petrol, diesel. Check latest rate

2 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2023, 06:29 PM IST Livemint
IOC, which already has 27,377 petrol pumps across the country, has advertised for setting up 26,982 more in states that are not going to polls. Photo: BloombergPremium
IOC, which already has 27,377 petrol pumps across the country, has advertised for setting up 26,982 more in states that are not going to polls. Photo: Bloomberg

  • When asked how much cess has been imposed, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said it will be 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel

The Punjab government has decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet.

When asked if any cess has been imposed on petrol and diesel, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said, "Cess has been imposed".

He was speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting. "Because for a long time, the need was felt.. and I think Punjab today needs revenue generation," Arora noted.

When asked how much cess has been imposed, Arora said it will be 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel.

The cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Meanwhile, as of 3 February one litre of petrol costs 96.89 and one litre of diesel of 87.24.

Meanwhile, Kerala Petrol, diesel and liquor are to cost more and motor vehicle tax and fair price value of land to go up in Kerala as the state government acted tough to mobilise additional revenue to carry forward their social security schemes and development programmes in the budget presented here on Friday.

Despite wide expectations, the social security pension received no hike but Finance Minister K N Balagopal, while presenting the budget for the fiscal 2023-24, assured that the financial constraints would not impact the welfare schemes of the Left government.

The Health and Education sectors were allotted 2,828.33 crore and 1,773.09 crore respectively.

The FM said it is proposed to levy a Social Security Cess on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and on the sale of petrol and diesel as the commitment to continue protecting the decent lives to vulnerable sections of society require supplementing the financial resources.

"It is proposed to levy a Social Security Cess at the rate of 20 for each bottle of IMFL having MRP between 500 and 999 and at the rate of 40 per bottle of IMFL having MRP above 1,000," Balagopal explained.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout