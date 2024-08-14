’So they are saying…’ Assam’s Silchar hospital withdraws advisory for female staffers after facing backlash

Following rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College, Silchar Medical College's advisory for women to avoid isolated places was criticized and withdrawn after protests.

Livemint
Updated14 Aug 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Doctors, medical students, nursing staffs along with other medical professionals continue their indefinite cease work protest over the alleged rape and murder of a PGT woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College & Hospital on Monday, August 12, 2024 in Kolkata, India.
Doctors, medical students, nursing staffs along with other medical professionals continue their indefinite cease work protest over the alleged rape and murder of a PGT woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College & Hospital on Monday, August 12, 2024 in Kolkata, India. (Hindustan Times)

The Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam has issued an advisory to women doctors and other female staffers, asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night. The advisory – issued in the wake of a rape-murder incident that took place at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College & Hospital – drew strong criticism and was withdrawn within hours. The new advisory is to be issued soon.

Why was Assam hospital's advisory cancelled?

Assam's Silchar Medical College and Hospital had issued an advisory for female doctors, students and all healthcare workers, asking them to "avoid isolated, poorly lit and sparsely populated areas" on the campus. The advisory stated that women doctors, students, and staff “should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone.”

Also Read | Kolkata rape, murder: Evidence tampering suspected at RG Kar near crime spot

The 8-pointer advisory drew flak after it was widely circulated on social media. The advisory was cancelled following protests from students who demanded enhanced security measures in the hospital.

Some of the instructions on the advisory read, “Avoid going off-campus during late or odd hours. All Hostel borders should abide by the hostel norms & regulations laid by the institute and administration. Be cautious and avoid associating with individuals who appear unknown or are suspicious in nature...avoid situations where they are alone.”

Students and social media users objected to the advisory and protested against it, reportedly calling it a "misogynistic" notification. A social media user posted on X, “Instead of improving security, Silchar Medical College and Hospital has issued restrictions on women doctors, students and staff-the advisory asks them to avoid isolated, poorly lit places, be alone, leave campus during late or odd hours, remain alert etc.”

An X user said, "So they are saying rapists gonna rape, you better be safe at home." Another added, "instead of making strong laws against the criminals they want the victims to stay in groups!!🤡 as if group mai kuch nhi ho skta." Another post read, "Can we ask the men to have a curfew? I feel like that would fix the problem."

Kolkata rape and murder case

A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered. Doctors across the nation continue to protest, demanding justice for the murdered and allegedly sexually assaulted post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor.

The CBI took over the investigation as the Calcutta High Court ordered after arriving in Kolkata on Wednesday. CBI sources indicated a special team of medical officers and forensic experts from Delhi has arrived at the crime scene.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 02:51 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia’So they are saying…’ Assam’s Silchar hospital withdraws advisory for female staffers after facing backlash

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.15
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-1.85%)

    Tata Power

    406.15
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.53%)

    Vedanta

    420.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-0.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    964.95
    03:27 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    69.75 (7.79%)

    One 97 Communications

    541.90
    03:27 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    36.05 (7.13%)

    PB Fintech

    1,574.10
    03:27 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    93.1 (6.29%)

    Metro Brands

    1,339.80
    03:27 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    69.55 (5.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue