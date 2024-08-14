Following rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College, Silchar Medical College's advisory for women to avoid isolated places was criticized and withdrawn after protests.

The Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam has issued an advisory to women doctors and other female staffers, asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night. The advisory – issued in the wake of a rape-murder incident that took place at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College & Hospital – drew strong criticism and was withdrawn within hours. The new advisory is to be issued soon.

Why was Assam hospital's advisory cancelled? Assam's Silchar Medical College and Hospital had issued an advisory for female doctors, students and all healthcare workers, asking them to "avoid isolated, poorly lit and sparsely populated areas" on the campus. The advisory stated that women doctors, students, and staff "should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone."

The 8-pointer advisory drew flak after it was widely circulated on social media. The advisory was cancelled following protests from students who demanded enhanced security measures in the hospital.

Some of the instructions on the advisory read, “Avoid going off-campus during late or odd hours. All Hostel borders should abide by the hostel norms & regulations laid by the institute and administration. Be cautious and avoid associating with individuals who appear unknown or are suspicious in nature...avoid situations where they are alone."

Students and social media users objected to the advisory and protested against it, reportedly calling it a "misogynistic" notification. A social media user posted on X, “Instead of improving security, Silchar Medical College and Hospital has issued restrictions on women doctors, students and staff-the advisory asks them to avoid isolated, poorly lit places, be alone, leave campus during late or odd hours, remain alert etc."

An X user said, "So they are saying rapists gonna rape, you better be safe at home." Another added, "instead of making strong laws against the criminals they want the victims to stay in groups!!🤡 as if group mai kuch nhi ho skta." Another post read, "Can we ask the men to have a curfew? I feel like that would fix the problem."

Kolkata rape and murder case A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered. Doctors across the nation continue to protest, demanding justice for the murdered and allegedly sexually assaulted post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor.