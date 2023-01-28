While emphasizing on adopting the cleaning process of flights, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday instructed railway officials to change the cleaning system in Vande Bharat Express trains. The development came after several media reports highlighted the issue of littering in Vande Bharat trains.

The Union Minister asked for cooperation from people to keep our trains clean. Under the new cleaning system, one person will move with a garbage bag across the train coaches, requesting passengers to drop litter around them in the bag.

"Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains. Your cooperation is expected," the minister said.

The citizens asked the Union Railway Minister to take action after several photos went viral on social media in which food packages and other types of garbage were seen littered inside the Vande Bharat Express train's vestibule after it had reached its destination.

Earlier, similar sort of issues was reported from the newly-launched Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train in which plates, cups, and other trash were seen littered. The officials from Railways said that despite housekeeping staff doing its job at regular intervals, the train was found to be dirty when it reached its destination, Visakhapatnam.

The Railway is repeatedly requesting passengers to keep the prestigious trains clean and throw the garbage in dustbins.

Currently, eight Vande Bharat Express trains are running in the country and the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam was launched recently. Apart from this, the Express trains are running between New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Katra, Gandhinagar Capital- Mumbai, New Delhi-Amb Andaura, Chennai-Mysuru, Bilaspur-Nagpur and the Howrah- New Jalpaiguri.

"Vande Bharat is an outstanding train. It can travel 0-100 km in 52 seconds, whereas other trains in the world take 54 to 60 seconds. The designs of Vande Bharat are even better than that of an aeroplane. It can provide the most comfortable travelling experience," Union Minister Ashwini Vishnaw said about the Vande Bharat Express trains.

(With inputs from ANI)