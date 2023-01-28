After littering complaints, Railways to change cleaning system of Vande Bharat Express trains2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 08:18 PM IST
- The citizens asked the Union Railway Minister to take action after several photos went viral on social media in which food packages and other types of garbage were seen littered inside the Vande Bharat Express
While emphasizing on adopting the cleaning process of flights, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday instructed railway officials to change the cleaning system in Vande Bharat Express trains. The development came after several media reports highlighted the issue of littering in Vande Bharat trains.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×