After live-streaming, CJI Chandrachud hints at judgements in all Indian dialects2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 08:52 PM IST
CJI Chandrachud underlined the benefit of live-streaming and said teachers of law and students can watch and discuss live issues before the court.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday indicated the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in giving translated copies of judgements in all Indian languages as he underlined the importance of technology in removing the information barrier.
