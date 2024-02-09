Former Prime Minister of India PV Narasimha Rao Garu is to be conferred with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the X platfrom wrote, "Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lauding the leadership of PV Narasimha Rao, PM Modi wrote, "Rao's tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage".

Apart from PV Narasimha Rao, Dr. MS Swaminathan, a renowned agricultural scientist will also be conferred with Bharat Ratna, PM Modi said.

Sharing a picture with Dr Swaminathan, PM Modi wrote, We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan's visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation's food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs".

Further, Janata party leader and former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh to be honoured with Bharat Ratna.

"Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation," PM Modi wrote as he announced the Central government will award Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh.

Earlier this month, PM Modi announced that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna.

"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister," Modi said on X.

The prime minister said the conferring of the Bharat Ratna on Advani is a very "emotional moment for me".

"Advani Ji's decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence," he said.

"The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him," he said.

