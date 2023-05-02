Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacking the Congress party said that it's country's misfortune that Congress had a problem with Lord Rama, and now it has difficulty with those who say 'Jai Bajrang Bali'.

“Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Hanuman ji and see the misfortune, today when I have come here, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken the decision to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali," PM Modi said in Hospet, Karnataka while campaigning for BJP for the 10 May Assembly elections.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that the Congress's history is about "appeasing terror and terrorists", and the party had allegedly questioned the country's defence forces, when the surgical strikes and air strikes had been carried out.

Also accusing the Congress and JD(S) of "encouraging terror", the Prime Minister said they could never increase investment in Karnataka or create new opportunities for youth in the state.

"People of Karnataka should never forget Congress's history and thinking. Congress's history is about appeasing terror and terrorists. When the Batla House encounter happened in Delhi, there were tears in the eyes of Congress's top most leader, hearing about the death of terrorists," Modi claimed.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said, "When surgical strikes happened, when air strikes happened, Congress raised questions on the capability of the country's defence forces."

"In Karnataka, you have seen how Congress is encouraging terrorism. Congress had left Karnataka to the 'rehemokaram' (mercy) of terrorists. It is the BJP that broke the back of the terrorists, and has ended the game of appeasement," he claimed, adding that for a prosperous Karnataka, it was important for the state to be safe.

Union Minister A Narayanaswamy and Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara, among others, were present.

"Usually when a company brings out a product in the market, it gives warranty for it and says after the warranty is over the company is not responsible," Modi said. "Congress's warranty has ended. Congress has lost the trust. In such a case, guarantees by the Congress without warranty are nothing but lies."