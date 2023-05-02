After Lord Ram, Congress has locked Bajrangbali in its manifesto: PM Modi in Hospet2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:53 PM IST
The Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken the decision to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali,” PM Modi said in Hospet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacking the Congress party said that it's country's misfortune that Congress had a problem with Lord Rama, and now it has difficulty with those who say 'Jai Bajrang Bali'.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×