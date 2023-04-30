After Madhuri Dixit and Tim Cook, Paytm CEO shares 'poor men’s vada-pao' with Dr Nene2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 09:42 PM IST
‘Our vada pav moment at Swati Snacks. The company was what made the experience,’ Dr Nene tweeted with a photo featuring Sharma and two others.
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit had shared a ‘vada pav’ with Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook a couple of week ago. Now her husband Dr Sriram Nene shared another ‘vada pav’, this time with Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
