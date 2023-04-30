Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit had shared a ‘vada pav’ with Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook a couple of week ago. Now her husband Dr Sriram Nene shared another ‘vada pav’, this time with Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

They termed this dine out- 'poor men’s' vada-pao moment'!

The ‘vada pav’ moment shared between Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Sriram Nene was shared on micro-blogging site Twitter by both of them.

"Our vada pav moment at Swati Snacks. The company was what made the experience," Dr Nene tweeted with a photo featuring Sharma and two others.

Retweeting the photo Vijay Shekhar Sharma called it the “'poor men’s' vada-pao moment."

I call it “poor men’s vada-pao moment 🤣 https://t.co/zWppXK73CE — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) April 30, 2023

They went to Swati Snacks, which is an iconic vegetarian restaurant located in South Mumbai’s Tardeo neighbourhood. This eatery remains so busy that it is hard for someone to find a table before a wait time of at least 35-40 minutes.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani had also shared that he has to have food from here at least once every week when in the city.

Tim Cook met Bollywood's "Dhak Dhak" girl Madhuri Dixit in April. Taking to the microblogging site, Madhuri shared a priceless picture with Tim Cook. In the picture, the two are seen sharing smiles as they gorge on vada pav.

"Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav," Madhuri captioned the post.

Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav! pic.twitter.com/ZA7TuDfUrv — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 17, 2023

It was here that Tim Cook tasted his first vada pav. The Apple CEO, who was in Mumbai to inaugurate the first company-owned store in India in April, tweeted that he found his snack to be "delicious".

"Thanks, Madhuri Dixit for introducing me to my very first vada pav — it was delicious!" he tweeted.

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

MD and CEO of Digital payments company One97 Communications Limited, which operates under the Paytm brand, Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently shared shared his experience about using the DigiYatra facility at the Delhi's T3 terminal and was highly impressed with its effectiveness.

The Paytm CEO took to Twitter and wrote,"DigiYatra is so good that, I don’t mind paying monthly subscription for it !Feels truly privileged to use it on T3. IMO, DigiYatra perk is way more valuable than TwitterBlue in India."