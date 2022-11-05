After Madhya Pradesh, THIS state offers medical courses in Hindi from 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, THIS state offers medical courses in Hindi from 20232 min read . 10:27 AM IST
With its implementation, Uttarakhand will be the second state to offer medical courses in English as well as Hindi after Madhya Pradesh.
With its implementation, Uttarakhand will be the second state to offer medical courses in English as well as Hindi after Madhya Pradesh.
Uttarakhand Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat informed that medical courses will now be taught in two languages--English as well as Hindi--from the next academic session in the state.
Uttarakhand Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat informed that medical courses will now be taught in two languages--English as well as Hindi--from the next academic session in the state.
With its implementation, Uttarakhand will be the second state to offer medical courses in English as well as Hindi after Madhya Pradesh.
With its implementation, Uttarakhand will be the second state to offer medical courses in English as well as Hindi after Madhya Pradesh.
The decision has been taken in view of the special importance being given by the Central government to the Hindi language, said Rawat as quoted by the news agency PTI.
The decision has been taken in view of the special importance being given by the Central government to the Hindi language, said Rawat as quoted by the news agency PTI.
Uttarakhand's Medical Education Department has constituted a four-member expert committee in this regard. The panel is headed by Dr. CMS Rawat, principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar in Pauri district, the minister added.
Uttarakhand's Medical Education Department has constituted a four-member expert committee in this regard. The panel is headed by Dr. CMS Rawat, principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar in Pauri district, the minister added.
According to the minister, the committee will prepare a draft of a new syllabus for colleges after studying the MBBS Hindi syllabus in government colleges of Madhya Pradesh.
According to the minister, the committee will prepare a draft of a new syllabus for colleges after studying the MBBS Hindi syllabus in government colleges of Madhya Pradesh.
The MBBS course in Hindi will begin in the next academic session after receiving the panel's draft and completing formalities, the minister said.
The MBBS course in Hindi will begin in the next academic session after receiving the panel's draft and completing formalities, the minister said.
Earlier on October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in Hindi.
Earlier on October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in Hindi.
The Hindi version of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subject textbooks were released by Amit Shah.
The Hindi version of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subject textbooks were released by Amit Shah.
In Madhya Pradesh, a team of 97 experts was working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi.
In Madhya Pradesh, a team of 97 experts was working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi.
Experts said that the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.
Experts said that the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.
Similarly in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT's and MRI's diagram tables and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge.
Similarly in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT's and MRI's diagram tables and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)