New Delhi: Delhi overtook Tamil Nadu on Sunday for the unenviable record of having the most number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra. Here are the ten things that need to be known about the extent of the pandemic in the national capital.

1) As per latest numbers issued by respective governments, now Delhi has a total number of 59,746 coronavirus cases while Tamil Nadu has 59,377 cases.

2) Sunday is the third day in a row when Delhi has witnessed more than 3,000 cases.

3) There are 261 Covid-19 containment zones in the national capital.

4) Even though little less than 400 cases separate Delhi and Tamil Nadu, the national capital's death toll stands at 2,175 while that of Tamil Nadu is at 757.

5) 18,105 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 3,70,014. 19,474 tests are being conducted per million population in Delhi. Rapid antigen testing has been recently launched in Delhi.

6) According to health bulletin issued by Delhi Health Department, out of 12,651 beds available for Covid-19 patients, 6,054 are occupied.

7) 12,016 Covid-19 patients are in home isolation in Delhi. The Delhi government has issued a revised order stating that the novel coronavirus patients who do not have comorbidities or require hospitalisation could opt for home isolation following withdrawal of the decision on five-day mandatory institutional quarantine. "All individuals who are positive will be referred to the COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and presence of co-morbidities," it said in an order on Saturday.

8) The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved and fever subsided, officials said on Sunday, a day after he was administered plasma therapy at a private Covid-19 facility here.

9) A meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over Covid-19 situation in Delhi, is underway at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Health Secretary Priti Sudan are also present at the meeting.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials are attending the meeting via video conferencing.

10) Maharashtra on Saturday reported a single-day rise of 3,874 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,28,205, said the state health department.

