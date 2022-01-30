Following the Maharashtra government's decision to sell wine at supermarkets and walk-in stores, Karnataka Excise Minister K Gopalaiah today said the state government will send a team to study it, and will decide accordingly.

Speaking to ANI, Gopalaiah said, "It is newly introduced. We will send a committee to study it and will make a decision based on their report."

Underlining that it is not necessary that the Karnataka government will adopt the same just because Maharashtra has, he said, "We will have to see if it helps the government and also that it does not affect businesses."

Adding to it, the Vice President of the Federation of Wine Merchants of Karnataka, Karunakar Hegde told ANI that the grape wine production in the state is not as high as Maharashtra's.

"There are more wine growers in Maharashtra. In Karnataka, there are a maximum of around 5 per cent wine traders. There are very few wineries here," he said.

Opining that converting the wine business to an open market won't be good, Hegde said, "There will be no control. This is not a better option. Government can help growers and wine producers in several ways, but not by selling wine in departmental stores."

He also said that sale of wine is more in urban areas compared to rural. "If the Karnataka government does what Maharashtra is doing, there might be a 5-10 per cent dip in sale of wine boutiques. In Karnataka, there is no necessity of trading by looking at other states," he added.

Emphasising that the state has a systematic distribution and retail sale of liquor and wine, Hegde said, "Many states have come to study this (Karnataka's system of distribution and retail sale). Here customers get all the brands, whereas, in other states, there are limited brands."

On Thursday, the Maharashtra cabinet passed a proposal to allow sale of wine at supermarkets and walk-in shops in the state.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the “shelf-in-shop" method can be adopted by those supermarkets and stores that have an area of 1,000 square feet or more and are registered under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act.

However, supermarkets near places of worship and educational institutes will not be permitted to sell wine. Further, the sale of wine will not be allowed in districts where prohibition is in force.

Supermarkets will have to pay a fee of ₹5,000 for the license to sell wine.

With agency inputs

