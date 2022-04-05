After major bout of heatwave, Delhi weather may cool down. Details here

“The heatwave spell is likely to continue over most parts of northwest India and Madhya Pradesh over the next five days and over Gujarat during the next two days," Said IMD in their official statement. A "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD. Experts have attributed the hot weather to the lack of rainfall due to dry westerly winds. Delhi recorded nil rainfall in March -- for the first time since 2018. Usually, it gets average 15.9 mm of rainfall in the month. The Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday last week, the highest this season so far.