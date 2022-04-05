After major bout of heatwave, Delhi weather may cool down. Details here

After major bout of heatwave, Delhi weather may cool down. Details here2 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, and partly cloudy sky has been forecast, IMD reported
India Meteorological Department on Tuesday notified that Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius. According to official data, the relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 46%, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department.
On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a low of 19 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, and partly cloudy sky has been forecast.
The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 19 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius respectively, according to IMD data. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category (reading 237) in the morning, data from the CPCB showed around 9:30 AM. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
Meanwhile, four weather stations in Delhi recorded their maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius, 40.2 degrees Celsius, 40.6 degrees Celsius degrees and 40.7 degrees Celsius at Ridge, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Sports Complex stations, respectively. The IMD officials attributed the "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India to a prolonged dry spell. Though a partly cloudy sky is predicted on Tuesday, no major relief is in sight.
“The heatwave spell is likely to continue over most parts of northwest India and Madhya Pradesh over the next five days and over Gujarat during the next two days," Said IMD in their official statement. A "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD. Experts have attributed the hot weather to the lack of rainfall due to dry westerly winds. Delhi recorded nil rainfall in March -- for the first time since 2018. Usually, it gets average 15.9 mm of rainfall in the month. The Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday last week, the highest this season so far.
The maximum temperature at the base station is likely to touch the 40-degree mark on April 6 and soar to 42 degrees Celsius by April 9, the IMD said. India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country in the month. The weather department attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India. The country as a whole recorded a rainfall of 8.9 mm, which was 71 per cent less than its long period average rainfall of 30.4 mm. It was also the third-lowest precipitation in March since 1901 after 7.2 mm in 1909 and 8.7 mm in 1908.
"Over the country as a whole, the average maximum temperature (33.10 degrees Celsius) recorded in March 2022 is the highest ever in the last 122 years," the IMD said.
(With inputs from agencies)
