After Manipur, Mizoram begins collection of biometric details of Myanmar nationals1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 07:43 PM IST
The Manipur government Saturday started the process of collecting biometric details all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the northeastern border state following the Union ministry of home affairs directive, a senior official said
The Manipur government Saturday started the process of collecting biometric details all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the northeastern border state following the Union ministry of home affairs directive, a senior official said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×