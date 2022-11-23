After massage video, new clip shows Satyendar Jain getting ‘proper food’ in jail | Watch2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Currently, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain is lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case.
The jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader or Delhi Minister, Satyendar Jain was seen getting proper food inside his cell, according to a latest video from Tihar Jail on Wednesday. The jail sources also claimed that Satyendar Jain has gained around 8 kgs weight, according to the news agency ANI.
However, his lawyer had earlier claimed that the Delhi minister has lost 28 kgs while being in jail. This statement seems contrary to the CCTV footage that has been surfaced on the internet.
Currently, Satyendar Jain is lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case.
Take a look at the video below:
This comes amid the uproar of Satyendar Jain's massage video from Tihar jail. He was heavily criticized by the opposition parties over his massage video in which he was seen taking foot and body massages from an inmate.
Jain broke his silence and told a trial court Tuesday that he has been defamed every minute by the Enforcement Agency (ED). He said that the federal agency (ED) has been passing information to the media.
“I am defamed every single minute by their act," he said.
Referring to Ajmal Kasab, the 26/11 Mumbai attack convict, Satyendar Jain said, “Even Ajmal Kasab got a free and fair trial".
Meanwhile, he also claimed that he has lost 28kg weight since he has been put in Tihar. He alleged he has been denied food and health check-ups.
“What privilege are they talking about? I have lost 28 kg in jail... is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about?" the Delhi minister, in a submission to the court, said.
The purported CCTV footage dated 13 September shows Satyendar Jain lying on his bed while a man seated next to him is seen massaging his foot. The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, 10 days after the ED accused the Delhi minister of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.
As the video went viral, the AAP leaders came to Satyendar Jain’s rescue, saying it was “treatment for injury". Manish Sisodia has claimed that the doctor had asked the minister to take physiotherapy because of a spinal injury.
(With ANI inputs)
