After Mauritius, UPI to now enable cross-border payments in Nepal as well. Details here
The banking regulators of India and Nepal signed and exchanged Terms of Reference for integration of cross border payment between the two countries.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signed terms of reference (ToR) with Nepal Rastra Bank on Integration of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India with National Payments Interface (NPI) of Nepal for cross-border remittances.
