Prince William's godmother questioned a black guest repeatedly about where she came from despite knowing that she is a British national
The Royal Family is again tangled in controversy over race row that prompted Buckingham Palace palace issue a rapid apology.
The story began as an awkward private conversation at an event at the palace when Susan Hussey, late Queen Elizabeth’s lady-in-waiting and the godmother of Prince William, questioned a black guest repeatedly about where she “really came from" despite knowing that she is British national.
Ngozi Fulani, the founder of the charity Sistah Space, claimed Susan Hussey moved her hair to reveal her name badge and persistently questioned her and claimed that such persuasion left her traumatised.
Fulani wrote on Twitter: Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace and revealed the entire conversation.
Lady SH: Where are you from?
Fulani: Sistah Space.
SH: No, where do you come from?
Fulani: We’re based in Hackney.
SH: No, what part of Africa are YOU from?
Fulani: I don’t know, they didn’t leave any records.
SH: NO, but what Nationality are you?
Fulani: I am born here and am British.
SH: No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?….
Later, Hussey was forced to resign and apologised to the guest.
A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales said the comments were unacceptable and that “racism has no place in our society" while the Buckinghum Palace described the remarks as “unacceptable and deeply regrettable".
“We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full facts. In this instance unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and we are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes, Buckingham Palace said.
The subjects of race and racism and inclusion and diversity have become very difficult territory for the royals - particularly after suggestions by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, of prejudice within the Royal Family and Royal Household, a BBC report cited
It further adds the incident ‘once again raises difficult questions about the Royal Family and their ability to reflect a diverse modern Britain.’
