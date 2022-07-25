After Mindtree and Happiest Minds, at 79, Indian entrepreneur plans for third startup IPO2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 12:32 PM IST
- Ashok Soota is widely recognized as one of the pioneering leaders of the Indian IT industry
The 79-year old tech pioneer, Ashok Soota is planning to get his newest venture Happiest Health off the ground and take it to the initial public offering (IPO) route in five years. Soota has spent four decades in India’s technology industry, and headed three prominent IT companies with taking two of them - Mindtree and Happiest Minds public.