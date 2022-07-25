The 79-year old tech pioneer, Ashok Soota is planning to get his newest venture Happiest Health off the ground and take it to the initial public offering (IPO) route in five years. Soota has spent four decades in India’s technology industry, and headed three prominent IT companies with taking two of them - Mindtree and Happiest Minds public.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, is widely recognized as one of the pioneering leaders of the Indian IT industry.

As a serial entrepreneur, he has led both companies where he was founding Chairman to IPOs of Happiest Minds (2020) and MindTree (2007). Prior to MindTree, he led Wipro's IT business for fifteen years. In April 2022, Ashok announced the creation of Happiest Health, a knowledge enterprise focusing on health & wellness.

Happiest Health is global knowledge platform that provides readers with to help them take charge of their health and wellness, and aspires to be a Google-meets-WebMD-meets-Mayo Clinic venture that helps people navigate mental and physical health. It lets customers access health information that has thus far been hard to find, particularly on treatments and therapies melding Western and Eastern practices.

“They embody the canon that work is exercise for the mind," Soota told Bloomberg in an interview last week. Happiest Health aims to eventually combine modern medicine and research with gentler therapies like Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga and meditation via short videos, newsletters, webinars and paid-for events.

With 90 employees, Soota is building the business based on his background in overseeing hundreds of thousands of employees and his experiences with their wellbeing, work-life balance and relationship issues.

When Soota turns 80 in November, Happiest Health will be a rare Indian technology startup with an octogenarian founder. He hinted that he may still have a startup idea or two up his sleeve. “The median age of India’s technology workforce is 26 or 27 years. Being around them keeps me young and full of plans," Soota told Bloomberg.

Ashok holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Roorkee (now IIT, Roorkee) and an MBA from the Asian Institute of Management, Philippines.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)