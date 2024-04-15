After modules, govt now considering non-tariff barrier for solar cell imports
The government is contemplating including cells in the ALMM to reduce reliance on Chinese supplies and develop the indigenous solar supply chain. This move aims to increase domestic production, meet local demand, and implement quality control measures.
New Delhi: After reimposing the ‘approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM)’ for solar modules starting 1 April, the Centre is now considering a similar norm for cells used for making modules in order to curb Chinese imports and promote Indian-made cells, said two people aware of the development.