Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >After months in lockdown, a weary world is ready to dance

After months in lockdown, a weary world is ready to dance

Premium
Federico Carrizo and Juan Segui dance while competing in the final round of the stage category during the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina
2 min read . 07:19 PM IST PTI

Maybe it's because of the advent of COVID-19 vaccines. Maybe it is because feet can be repressed for just so long. But it seems that everywhere, dancers are letting loose.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Even in the depths of the pandemic -- even when the world locked down, leaving billions isolated and desolated -- there were those who danced.

Even in the depths of the pandemic -- even when the world locked down, leaving billions isolated and desolated -- there were those who danced.

“I did not stop dancing for a second," says Federico Carrizo, who competed in the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires last month.

“I did not stop dancing for a second," says Federico Carrizo, who competed in the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires last month.

“In the kitchen, on the street, on the balcony ..."

“In the kitchen, on the street, on the balcony ..."

Some danced alone. Some danced alone and yet together, swaying and twirling across the internet. Some danced to be freed of the shackles of the coronavirus, if only for a moment.

Some danced alone. Some danced alone and yet together, swaying and twirling across the internet. Some danced to be freed of the shackles of the coronavirus, if only for a moment.

“It was very hard to be for a year and a half without being able to go out to the recreation center to dance," says Joaquin Bruzon. “Sometimes during the quarantine at home we would dance to try to improve our spirits."

“It was very hard to be for a year and a half without being able to go out to the recreation center to dance," says Joaquin Bruzon. “Sometimes during the quarantine at home we would dance to try to improve our spirits."

Now, once again, the Failde Orchestra of Matanzas, Cuba, can perform danzóns like “El Naranjero" and “Cuba Libre," “A La Habana me Voy" and “Nievecita." And once again, Bruzon and his wife, Milagros Cousett, can glide across the dance floor.

Now, once again, the Failde Orchestra of Matanzas, Cuba, can perform danzóns like “El Naranjero" and “Cuba Libre," “A La Habana me Voy" and “Nievecita." And once again, Bruzon and his wife, Milagros Cousett, can glide across the dance floor.

Maybe it's because of the advent of COVID-19 vaccines. Maybe it is because feet can be repressed for just so long. But it seems that everywhere, dancers are letting loose.

Maybe it's because of the advent of COVID-19 vaccines. Maybe it is because feet can be repressed for just so long. But it seems that everywhere, dancers are letting loose.

At a family gathering on Topanga Beach in Malibu, California, Pejiman Sabet takes his wife, Gili, in his arms and dances in the sand. “Love is everything right now," Gili says.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Non-local vendor shot dead in Srinagar; eighth such kil ...

Premium

World Bank chief David Malpass lauds India's successful ...

Premium

Will meet Amit Shah, says Sharad Pawar on extension of ...

Premium

Delhi reports no new death, 21 more Covid cases in 24 h ...

At a family gathering on Topanga Beach in Malibu, California, Pejiman Sabet takes his wife, Gili, in his arms and dances in the sand. “Love is everything right now," Gili says.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Non-local vendor shot dead in Srinagar; eighth such kil ...

Premium

World Bank chief David Malpass lauds India's successful ...

Premium

Will meet Amit Shah, says Sharad Pawar on extension of ...

Premium

Delhi reports no new death, 21 more Covid cases in 24 h ...

In Taytay, the Philippines, members of the INDAK Banak dance company wear masks to prepare for an upcoming competition. Abegail Mesa is overwhelmed -- finally, she can dance with her friends.

In Taytay, the Philippines, members of the INDAK Banak dance company wear masks to prepare for an upcoming competition. Abegail Mesa is overwhelmed -- finally, she can dance with her friends.

In a Beijing, a park is alive with plaza dancing -- an activity popular with middle-aged and older women, curtailed at the pandemic's height. “As long as I can move, I will keep dancing," says Li Fei, a lead dancer.

In a Beijing, a park is alive with plaza dancing -- an activity popular with middle-aged and older women, curtailed at the pandemic's height. “As long as I can move, I will keep dancing," says Li Fei, a lead dancer.

In a Soweto studio, Tsimamkele Crankydy Xako practices South African dance gleefully. On a Cairo rooftop, Nadine El Gaharib spins in the air. In Gaza City, Palestinians romp in traditional uniform.

In a Soweto studio, Tsimamkele Crankydy Xako practices South African dance gleefully. On a Cairo rooftop, Nadine El Gaharib spins in the air. In Gaza City, Palestinians romp in traditional uniform.

And in Oruro, Bolivia, the Diablada de Oruro dance -- a fixture of the Andes for hundreds of years -- is back after a one-year hiatus. Its absence was keenly felt. Dancer Andrea Hinojosa recalls how hard it was to sit at home last year and watch tapes of previous carnivals; he was elated to don the spectacular devil's costume once more.

And in Oruro, Bolivia, the Diablada de Oruro dance -- a fixture of the Andes for hundreds of years -- is back after a one-year hiatus. Its absence was keenly felt. Dancer Andrea Hinojosa recalls how hard it was to sit at home last year and watch tapes of previous carnivals; he was elated to don the spectacular devil's costume once more.

"Today," he says, “the joy is back, we are dancing La Diablada again." (AP) CPS

"Today," he says, “the joy is back, we are dancing La Diablada again." (AP) CPS

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!