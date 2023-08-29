After months of turmoil, Manipur's first crucial assembly session today; Kuki MLAs likely to skip | 10 points2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Manipur holds crucial assembly session today, first since ethnic clashes in May that killed over 160 people.
Manipur will hold its crucial one-day assembly session today, Tuesday, August 29. It will be the first state assembly session since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 that killed over 160 people and left several injured.
