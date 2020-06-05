After Mubadala in morning, Jio ends day with more money from Silver Lake

Jio Platforms on Friday announced two stake sale transactions, one raising Rs9,093.60 crore from Mubadala Investment Company and the other Rs4,546 crore from an existing set of investors including private equity Silver Lake. The Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor will take 1.85% stake while Silver Lake and other co-investors will raise their stake to 2.08% in the Reliance Industries subsidiary.

Jio Platforms on Friday announced two stake sale transactions, one raising Rs9,093.60 crore from Mubadala Investment Company and the other Rs4,546 crore from an existing set of investors including private equity Silver Lake. The Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor will take 1.85% stake while Silver Lake and other co-investors will raise their stake to 2.08% in the Reliance Industries subsidiary.

Silver Lake had earlier bought 1.15% in Jio Platforms for Rs5,655.75 crore, a deal announced on 4 May. Silver Lake's portfolio of investee companies includes names like Twitter, Airbnb, Alibaba and Waymo.

Announced separately in a span of less than 20 hours, the twin transactions announced today give the Mukesh Ambani company an equity valuation of Rs4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs5.16 trillion.

With the latest deals, Jio has raised Rs92,205.15 crore by selling nearly 20% of its stake to seven investors that also include Facebook, KKR, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic. Jio Platforms has taken less than seven weeks to seal all the transactions.

The first and the largest stake sale out of the six was that of 9.99% to Facebook for Rs43,573.62 crore, announced on 22 April.

All the seven transactions are subject to regulatory approvals, with the one with Facebook likely to undergo a tighter scrutiny given concerns over net neutrality.

Reliance Jio Infocomm , which provides connectivity platform to over 388 million subscribers, will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms.

The stake sales are part of RIL's plan to be debt-free by March. Most likely, the target is likely to be achieved before that, the company having mopped up Rs53,124 crore from a rights issue that closed on 4 June.

Of the Rs43,574 crore that it will receive from Facebook, Jio plans to use Rs28,000 crore to redeem optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS) of its parent RIL and retain Rs15,000 crore in its books, Jio's top management had said in a conference call on 22 April.