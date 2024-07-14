Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish Mumbai wedding likely to be followed by celebrations in London. PM Modi had attended their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony along with other political figures and Bollywood celebrities. Grand reception 'Mangal Utsav' scheduled for July 14.

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will now continue in London, said a report by Indiatoday.in on Sunday.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, got married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on July 12.

"The Ambanis are expected to leave for London within a week," the report said citing a source.

The wedding of Radhika and Anant at the Jio World Convention Centre unfolded as a true fairytale, marked by grandeur and emotional moments. The ceremony witnessed the union of elegance and opulence as the bride and groom made memorable entrances amidst a gathering of esteemed guests.

Celebrities from film, media, sports and top politicians and ministers attended the grand celebration.

The celebrations will continue with a grand reception 'Mangal Utsav' on July 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added grandeur to the celebrations of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding at their ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony on Saturday night.

At the event, PM Modi was seen standing with a beaming smile amidst Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and the newlyweds Anant and Radhika.

Political figures present at the ceremony included Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, among others.

Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh also graced the occasion.

The pre-wedding celebrations were held in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district which witnessed the thrilling performances by US pop singer Rihanna and Bollywood stars.

Last month, a luxury cruise party was also held across Italy and South of France where guests were enthralled by the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, David Guetta, Katy Perry and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

