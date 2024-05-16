After Mumbai, hoarding collapses on vehicle near Pune due to strong winds

The hoarding fell on a stationary tempo truck and a couple of two-wheelers

A day after a hoarding fell in Mumbai, which claimed 16 lives, another billboard installed on the roadside collapsed on a stationary mini truck in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday due to strong winds, police said.

However, nobody was injured in the incident.

Also read: Rain in Mumbai, Thane brings respite from rising temperature; IMD issues orange alert for these districts "A 30 x 30 feet hoarding erected on the road's margin at Jai Ganesh Samrajya Chowk in Moshi area collapsed around 4.30 pm. It fell on a stationary tempo truck and a couple of two-wheelers," an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported as nobody was inside or on the vehicles," the official added.

He said a crane was pressed into service to remove the crashed iron structure.

Also read: Mumbai hoarding collapse: Police intensifies hunt for billboard owner Bhavesh Bhinde, last traced to Lonavala What happened in Mumbai? Ego Media Private Limited, the advertising agency that installed a 120x120-foot advertising hoarding in Pant Nagar, is under investigation.

During the storm on May 13, the hearing fell onto a busy petrol pump, trapping nearly 100 people underneath. Sixteen people lost their lives in the incident, and 75 others were injured.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's civic body, has said the hoarding was erected without its permission.

Also read: Mumbai civic body issues order on hoardings above size of 40x40 feet after Ghatkopar incident Mumbai civic body issues order on hoardings size Mumbai civic body on Wednesday issued notices to the Central Railway and the Western Railway administrations to remove oversized hoardings erected on their land.

In the release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the notices have been issued under Section 30 (2) (V) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for the removal of hoardings above 40 x 40 feet in size.

