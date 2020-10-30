After Mumbai, Hyderabad gets MEA's 2nd integrated regional passport office

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Thursday said passport application process has become much more user friendly due to efforts made by the ministry, and expressed hope that work would resume in full swing and reach pre-COVID-19 level in due course as the economy reopens.

The Minister of State for External Affairs was speaking after virtually inaugurating the renovated premises of Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, which will houseMEA's second integrated complex, after Mumbai.

The renovated RPO Hyderabad premises will be an integrated facility. He said even during the (COVID-19 induced) lockdown period, the passport offices were working to bring down the passport pendency.

"Now international travel is gradually picking up despite the ongoing restrictions. MEA has taken a decision to resume passport operations throughout the country. We are closely working with the Department of Posts to reopen all post office passport seva kendras,"Muraleedharan said.

On the integrated complex, he said MEA offices located in Hyderabad including the MEA's Branch Secretariat, the Protector of Emigrants office and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Regional Office will be shifted to this facility. As a result all MEA related services, whether it is passport or immigration services, will be available under a single roof within the premises of RPO Hyderabad,he said. "This makes Hyderabad the only second city in India after Mumbai to have an integrated MEA complex.

Today's inauguration of the renovated premises of the Regional Passport Office Hyderabad is a milestone in the operation of RPO Hyderabad," Muraleedharan said. The renovated building will have state-of- the-art infrastructure and will provide top class facilities to all citizens, he said.

With inputs from PTI

