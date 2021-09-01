The Karnataka government on Wednesday made Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers from certain countries, irrespective of the negative test report from the boarding point.

“The passengers arriving from UK, Europe, Middle East, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe on arrival at Kempegowda International airport and other entry points in Karnataka shall provide the sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per SoP," an order issued by the government said.

However, the passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa after providing the samples at airports shall wait for the results. "They shall leave the airport only after testing negative," the order said.

Karnataka government orders mandatory RT-PCR test for international arrivals in the state pic.twitter.com/WJ1tyXc6JZ — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Earlier today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order making RT-PCR test a must for international passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport.

The new order is applicable on passengers from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe. The test will be done upon arrival at airport and the cost will be paid by passengers.

The BMC said that in view of detection of more transmissible variants of Covid, it has been decided by Government of India that international passengers arriving from/transiting through UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai with effect from 3rd September.

“In view of new mutations, pax arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RTPCR Test on arrival," the BMC said.

The Karnataka government has also issued new guidelines for those entering the state from Kerala. Now, students and employees entering Karnataka from Kerala will have to bring a negative Covid test (RT-PCR) report not older than 72 hours irrespective of their vaccination status.

People entering the state from Kerala will also have to remain in institutional quarantine for a week and and to be tested for Covid-19 on the seventh day, the govt said.

