After Mumbai, Karnataka makes RT-PCR test must for international passengers

The BMC said that in view of detection of more transmissible variants of Covid, it has been decided by Government of India that international passengers arriving from/transiting through UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai with effect from 3rd September.