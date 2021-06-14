After Mumbai, this is the second metro city to see petrol at 100 a litre

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fuel prices are skyrocketing in many states with petrol now costing more than ₹100 a litre. So far, petrol is being sold at over ₹100 in seven States and Union Territories — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Till Sunday, Mumbai was the only metro city where petrol was priced at over ₹100. However, with latest hike, Hyderabad has now become the second metro city in the country to see petrol price crossing ₹100 per litre.

On Monday, petrol price was hiked by 29 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise.

The hike — 24th in six weeks — pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs. In Delhi, petrol touched an all-time high of ₹96.41 a litre, while diesel is now priced at ₹87.28 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. And because of this, petrol retails at over ₹100 per litre mark in seven states and union territories.

On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over ₹100 a litre. Petrol now costs ₹102.58 a litre in the maximum city and diesel comes for ₹94.70.

Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district was the to see petrol hitting ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February. Not only that, it has now earned the distinction of diesel crossing the psychological mark of ₹100.

Here, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in the country. Petrol is being sold at ₹107.53 a litre and diesel for ₹100.37.

