After Mumbai, Uber hikes cab fares in Delhi due to rise in fuel prices

After Mumbai, Uber hikes cab fares in Delhi due to rise in fuel prices1 min read . 12 Apr 2022
Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each in April. In the past 16 days, petrol rates have climbed by ₹10 litre per day
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each in April. In the past 16 days, petrol rates have climbed by ₹10 litre per day
Ride-hailing service Uber India has increased the fares by 12% in the Delhi-NCR due to a rise in fuel prices and protests by driver-partners, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
Ride-hailing service Uber India has increased the fares by 12% in the Delhi-NCR due to a rise in fuel prices and protests by driver-partners, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
“We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed," Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.
“We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed," Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.
Before this, Uber hiked cab fares by 15% in Mumbai citing the same reason.
Before this, Uber hiked cab fares by 15% in Mumbai citing the same reason.
Last week, cab drivers protested at Central Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding a reduction in fuel prices and CNG gas. The drivers have also threatened to go on an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.
Last week, cab drivers protested at Central Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding a reduction in fuel prices and CNG gas. The drivers have also threatened to go on an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.
The drivers were supported by several unions, including Delhi Taxi, Tourist Transporters, and Tour Operators Association, Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, Expert Driver Solution, Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association, and drivers associated with Ola and Uber.
The drivers were supported by several unions, including Delhi Taxi, Tourist Transporters, and Tour Operators Association, Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, Expert Driver Solution, Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association, and drivers associated with Ola and Uber.
Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each in April. In the past 16 days, petrol rates have climbed by ₹10 litre per day.
Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each in April. In the past 16 days, petrol rates have climbed by ₹10 litre per day.
Petrol rates in Delhi stand at ₹104.41 per litre while disel rates are at ₹96.67 per litre. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
Petrol rates in Delhi stand at ₹104.41 per litre while disel rates are at ₹96.67 per litre. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.