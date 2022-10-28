After Musk closes Twitter deal, THIS is what India expects from the company

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter will not change India's expectation that it will comply with the country's rules for such companies, according to the news agency Reuters.
The minister also added that India's new IT rules would be out in days. In July, Twitter asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the platform.
"Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms. So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains," Chandrasekhar told Reuters.
He was further asked what the government thought about the ban on Twitter for individuals such as Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The minister has indirectly said that India's new amended IT rules would be released on Friday or Saturday after months of consultation.
Over the past two years, Indian authorities have asked the company to act on content such as accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts alleged to have spread misinformation about protests by farmers, and tweets critical of the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kangana Ranaut was banned from Twitter last year for violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behavior. On Friday, the actor, taking to Instagram, applauded articles about Musk's takeover. She also shared requests from users who appealed to Musk to restore her Twitter account.
Earlier today, Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Also leaving are Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, who joined Twitter in 2017; and Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012.
