After Musk takeover, tweeples are leaving Twitter for 'this' platform

The takeover of the social media platform Twitter, by the world's richest man Elon Musk is creating new headlines every day, with Musk's total revamp of the platform. Apart from charging for verification blue tick and mass layoffs, Elon Musk's other plans for Twitter like promoting absolute free speech, allowing long-form video and audio content, and facilitating users to earn for creating content are some radical ideas for the platform which was usually used for serious and intellectual discussions.
The takeover of the social media platform Twitter, by the world's richest man Elon Musk is creating new headlines every day, with Musk's total revamp of the platform. Apart from charging for verification blue tick and mass layoffs, Elon Musk's other plans for Twitter like promoting absolute free speech, allowing long-form video and audio content, and facilitating users to earn for creating content are some radical ideas for the platform which was usually used for serious and intellectual discussions.
After Musk's takeover and subsequent revamp, many users are opting to leave the social media platform claiming that the changes Musk is suggesting will destroy the utility of the platform. The people leaving Twitter also include celebrities like actor Mick Foley, model Gigi Hadid, etc. These users are moving to other relevant social media platforms.
After Musk's takeover and subsequent revamp, many users are opting to leave the social media platform claiming that the changes Musk is suggesting will destroy the utility of the platform. The people leaving Twitter also include celebrities like actor Mick Foley, model Gigi Hadid, etc. These users are moving to other relevant social media platforms.
Twitter users are choosing Reddit, LinkedIn, Tumblr, CounterSocial, and Discord as an alternative. But, a platform called Mastodon has become extremely popular in the past week and has gained over one lakh followers in the four days since the world's richest man completed the $44 billion buyout.
Twitter users are choosing Reddit, LinkedIn, Tumblr, CounterSocial, and Discord as an alternative. But, a platform called Mastodon has become extremely popular in the past week and has gained over one lakh followers in the four days since the world's richest man completed the $44 billion buyout.
Mastodon was founded by German-born Eugene Rochko who started coding the platform in 2016 after becoming ‘disillusioned with Twitter.' He told TIME Magazine that his intention was to build a platform where the world can express itself in short texts and the platform should not be controlled by a single corporation.
Mastodon was founded by German-born Eugene Rochko who started coding the platform in 2016 after becoming ‘disillusioned with Twitter.' He told TIME Magazine that his intention was to build a platform where the world can express itself in short texts and the platform should not be controlled by a single corporation.
The platform is not one cohesive platform like Twitter and actually is a collection of different, independently run servers. It means that the users of this platform can also communicate by creating their independent servers and the platform can not force the server owners to comply with the content moderation rules.
The platform is not one cohesive platform like Twitter and actually is a collection of different, independently run servers. It means that the users of this platform can also communicate by creating their independent servers and the platform can not force the server owners to comply with the content moderation rules.
The platform is used to publish 500-character posts called 'Toots' to followers, along with pictures, texts, polls, and videos, and to follow 'interesting people,' Rochko said in a blog.
The platform is used to publish 500-character posts called 'Toots' to followers, along with pictures, texts, polls, and videos, and to follow 'interesting people,' Rochko said in a blog.
Currently, there are 2400 servers running under multiple organization and individuals and Mastodon also provide two servers named mastodon. social and mastodon. online for users who don't know which server they should flock to.
Currently, there are 2400 servers running under multiple organization and individuals and Mastodon also provide two servers named mastodon. social and mastodon. online for users who don't know which server they should flock to.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.