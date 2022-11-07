After Musk takeover, tweeples are leaving Twitter for 'this' platform

The takeover of the social media platform Twitter, by the world's richest man Elon Musk is creating new headlines every day, with Musk's total revamp of the platform. Apart from charging for verification blue tick and mass layoffs, Elon Musk's other plans for Twitter like promoting absolute free speech, allowing long-form video and audio content, and facilitating users to earn for creating content are some radical ideas for the platform which was usually used for serious and intellectual discussions.

