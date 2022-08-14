Just 12 days after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit, a delegation of American lawmakers on Sunday. Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month angered China. Following this, Beijing launched military drills around the self-governing island. It also threatened to severe diplomatic ties with the US.

Regarding the visit, the American Institute, in Taiwan said, “The five-member delegation, led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues." The institute represents the US government, which does not have official ties with Taiwan.

China responded to Pelosi's Aug. 2 visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and skies around Taiwan for several days afterward. The Chinese government objects to Taiwan having any official contact with foreign governments, particularly with a high-ranking congressional leader like Pelosi.

A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a US government plane landing about 7 p.m. Sunday at Songshan Airport in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital. Four members of the delegation were on the plane. Markey arrived on a separate flight at Taoyuan International Airport, which also serves Taipei. The group will be in Taiwan until Monday as part of trip to Asia, the American Institute said.

The other members of the delegation are Republican Rep. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, a delegate from American Samoa, and Democratic House members John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal from California and Don Beyer from Virginia.

Speaking about China's aggression over Taiwan, Kurt Campbell, a deputy assistant to President Joe Biden, said a senior White House official on Asia policy said late last week that China had used Pelosi's visit as a pretext to launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan, jeopardizing peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region.

“China has overreacted, and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilizing, and unprecedented," Kurt Campbell, a deputy assistant to President Joe Biden, said on a call with reporters.

“It has sought to disregard the centerline between the P.R.C. and Taiwan, which has been respected by both sides for more than 60 years as a stabilizing feature," he said, using the acronym for the country's full name, the People's Republic of China.

(With inputs from agencies)