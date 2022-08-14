After Nancy Pelosi, US delegations now visit Taiwan2 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 08:25 PM IST
- Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month angered China. Following this, Beijing launched military drills around the self-governing island
Just 12 days after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit, a delegation of American lawmakers on Sunday. Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month angered China. Following this, Beijing launched military drills around the self-governing island. It also threatened to severe diplomatic ties with the US.